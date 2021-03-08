-
Mykal Slack grew up in rural Georgia in an enormous extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was raised as a girl — the sex on his birth…
Will Willimon has served at Duke University in a variety of roles for decades, but he always left to continue his calling as a Methodist minister.He knew…
When Katie Ricks became the Associate Pastor of the Church of Reconciliation in Chapel Hill last year, she was the first openly lesbian pastor in the…
