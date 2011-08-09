Dr. Myron Cohen presented a paper at this summer's Global AIDS Conference in Rome that caused a sensation. Cohen, a Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology and Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, displayed a new treatment that would allow people with HIV to have normal sex lives without worrying about infecting their partners. Cohen joins host Frank Stasio to explain how treating HIV positive people with anti-viral medications (ARVs) early on – before they need it – can reduce or virtually eliminate the risk of infecting others during intercourse.