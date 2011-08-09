Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

HIV & Sex

Dr. Myron Cohen presented a paper at this summer's Global AIDS Conference in Rome that caused a sensation. Cohen, a Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology and Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, displayed a new treatment that would allow people with HIV to have normal sex lives without worrying about infecting their partners. Cohen joins host Frank Stasio to explain how treating HIV positive people with anti-viral medications (ARVs) early on – before they need it – can reduce or virtually eliminate the risk of infecting others during intercourse.

Tags

The State of ThingsHIV
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis