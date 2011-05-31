Wake Up, The Recession Is Over

Economists say that the current recession ended two years ago, in June of 2009, but what about those soaring unemployment rates, the stagnant housing market and the growing divide between rich and poor? If this is the recovery, are we in bigger trouble than we thought? Host Frank Stasio talks with Mark Vitner, managing director and senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte; David Zonderman, professor of American labor history at North Carolina State University; Alan Wolf, assistant business editor of The News & Observer in Raleigh; and Erika Bell, vice president of Strategy and Services at the Latino Credit Union in Durham. Listener call-in.