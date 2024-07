Appalachian State University has closed its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office. UNC-Charlotte's DEI office will close soon. And changes to University websites, and job titles for employees forebode even more likely DEI office closures at other UNC colleges. We discuss the latest on university DEI policy with Brianna Atkinson, WUNC’s higher education reporter.

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter WUNC