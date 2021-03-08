-
A committee formed in the wake of a shooting on a North Carolina college campus last April has proposed a $1 million memorial to honor the victims.The…
Proud grads in cap and gowns walk across the stage this weekend at commencement ceremonies around the state. There will be tender moments between family…
The UNC-system saw its highest enrollment ever last fall, and data show minorities are driving the system's growth.Overall system enrollment grew 1.3…
UNC-Charlotte researchers say they have come up with an estimated cost of domestic violence in North Carolina. The new study says eight key factors add up…
A report released today by the Brookings Institution takes an in depth look at trends in U-S patenting.It’s probably no surprise – the Triangle is in the…
College and university endowments are growing again. But as Dave DeWitt reports, the gains are not enough yet to cover losses over the last five…
This has not been a good few months for major college football. Schools like Ohio State, U-S-C, and Miami have run afoul of the NCAA. That’s also the case…