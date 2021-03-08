Appalachian State University

-
Appalachian State and UNCG both punched their tickets to the NCAA men's basketball tournament Monday night.
-
Appalachian State and North Texas start the COVID-19 college football bowl season in the first-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.…
-
Federal and state law enforcement have arrested 21 people associated with a large-scale drug ring involving the North Carolina campuses at UNC-Chapel…
-
The study shows the impact of uneven access to mental health care and the relationship between access to firearms and suicide rates.
-
The University of North Carolina system reported its first coronavirus-related student death on Tuesday since several campuses reopened with at least…
-
While UNC-Chapel Hill moves all of its undergraduate classes online this week due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among its students, several other…
-
North Carolina students face a new roadblock when it comes to participating in the next U.S. election. Most of the state’s public universities have until…
-
North Carolina students face a new roadblock when it comes to participating in the next U.S. election. Most of the state’s public universities have until…
-
The Sierra Club has recognized several North Carolina universities for their sustainability efforts, naming them "Cool Schools" in 2017 as part of its…
-
Craft beers are filling the shelves and taps around North Carolina. From the mountains to the coast, new breweries are opening. The national Brewer’s…