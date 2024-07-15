Here are the steps North Carolina's public universities are taking to obey a new DEI ban

North Carolina’s 16 public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Math have about six weeks to prove they are complying with a ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some have already taken action to follow the directive, including the shuttering of DEI offices.

In May, the UNC Board of Governors repealed its policy that had previously mandated DEI offices and staff. It’s been replaced with a new directive that enshrines “institutional neutrality” and directs campuses to avoid “political controversies of the day.”

Earlier this month, the UNC System’s legal team sent guidance to universities expanding on this directive. The guidance directs chancellors to significantly rein in DEI jobs and offices on their campuses — and fast. Campuses must submit a report to UNC President Peter Hans detailing how they’re complying with the new policy by Sept. 1. WUNC asked the system for copies of these reports; no campuses have completed them yet.

DEI on college campuses can mean everything from specific scholarships for minority students, to supports for faculty members of color, to multicultural centers. North Carolina’s policy is the latest example of such activity receiving scrutiny. Supporters of DEI say it's a vital part of ensuring students and faculty members of color, as well as LGBTQ people, feel safe and welcome on college campuses.

In Texas and Florida, which have both banned DEI offices, programming and training at public universities, officials have laid off faculty and staff members. The University of Texas at Austin also ended a scholarship for undocumented students. Already in North Carolina, Duke University — which is a private institution and not subject to the UNC guidance — ended a scholarship for Black students “due to the legal landscape related to race-based considerations in higher education.”

Chancellors are also directed to avoid making public statements or delving into political or social advocacy, according to system guidance. The exact scope of the change is yet to be seen, as many universities assess what they are allowed to do, and what they must stop.

Here's what universities say they've done so far:

Appalachian State University

Mitchell Northam / WUNC An Appalachian State football helmet rests on the sidelines as the App State Mountaineers played against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Nov. 18, 2023.

There is no longer a Chief Diversity Officer listed on Appalachian State University’s Chancellor’s Cabinet webpage. Jamie Parson, who was previously in the role, and Appalachian State’s spokesperson, didn’t return requests for comment from WUNC.

The university has also removed a web page that previously showed the percentage of minority students enrolled, as well as DEI events and news.

East Carolina University

ECU has made changes to its DEI office, but they took effect May 1 — before the Board of Governors vote, said spokesperson Jeannine Manning Hutson. All of the university’s personnel-related units are now consolidated under one department: Department for People Operations, Success, and Opportunity, she said.

ECU’s Chief Diversity Officer is now the university’s Chief People Officer. Two other job titles also changed to remove words like diversity, equity, inclusion and affirmative action.

The university has also added a new position, a manager for well-being and engagement programs. This seemingly aligns with a provision in the system’s new policy to redirect DEI spending to student-success initiatives.

“Achieving our goals of increasing utilization of well-being resources, sustaining an inclusive environment, and supporting employees throughout their career journeys requires us to broadly examine our structures and practices,” the university said in a March statement announcing the consolidation.

Elizabeth City State University

Elizabeth City State University did not return a request for comment from WUNC.

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University did not return a request for comment from WUNC.

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina A&T State University did not return a request for comment from WUNC.

Mitchell Northam / WUNC A brick smokestack looms over NC Central's O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham.

North Carolina Central University

Quiana Shepard, a university spokesperson, said NC Central is reviewing the UNC System guidance and its “staffing plans.”

North Carolina School of Science & Math

Bryan Gilmer, a spokesperson, said the school is still reviewing the UNC System guidance and “evaluating what changes we will need to make to comply.”

North Carolina State University

Lauren Barker, a university spokesperson, said NC State is reviewing the UNC System guidance and is “focused on providing programs and services that positively impact academic and professional performance, while maintaining our commitment to institutional neutrality.”

UNC Asheville

Michael Strysick, a university spokesperson, said UNC Asheville is reviewing the UNC System’s new policy and guidance and has “nothing to report on at this time.”

UNC-Chapel Hill

UNC-Chapel Hill has removed the “Meet the Team” page from its DEI website. The page previously listed all of the university’s DEI staff, including a Chief Diversity Officer, program coordinators and student ambassadors. Nearly 20 positions were included.

Kevin Best, a university spokesperson, said in a statement that UNC-Chapel Hill is “focused on building a welcoming environment that maintains our commitment to institutional neutrality and the equality of opportunity for every member of our community.”

UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte will close its DEI office and will relocate staff to other departments and roles within the university next month, said spokesperson Buffie Stephens. Nobody has been laid off as a result of the reshuffling, she said.

The office has eight employees, including a Chief Diversity Officer, according to its website.

UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro has removed its DEI webpage. The previous website was a hub for the university’s DEI efforts, including events, diversity education and training resources, and several diversity dashboards.

The university did not return a request for comment from WUNC.

Cornell Watson / for WUNC An ariel view of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in Pembroke, North Carolina, on Dec. 12, 2023.

UNC Pembroke

UNC Pembroke’s DEI webpage now requires a password to access. Previously, the website was open to the public and included information about the university’s inclusion and diversity council, American Indian Heritage Center, and implicit bias and accessibility education resources.

The university did not return a request for comment from WUNC.

UNC School of the Arts

UNC School of the Arts’ “Division of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging” is now the “Division of Institutional Engagement.” The university has also changed job titles for several of its employees.

Its Vice Provost for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging is now Vice Provost of Institutional Engagement. The university has also removed wording like “community” and “belonging” from its job titles.

The university “remains committed to its core value of belonging, with student success and employee well-being as a top priority for our community, and there are no plans to withdraw support of those who work to achieve these goals,” said spokesperson Katherine Johnson.

UNC Wilmington

Sydney Bouchelle, a university spokesperson, said UNC Wilmington is still finalizing its next steps. She shared a message Chancellor Aswani Volety sent to faculty and staff last week.

“Members of UNCW’s leadership team, working under Chancellor Aswani K. Volety’s direction, continue to assess the guidance and work to develop the university’s next steps. These efforts include consulting with the employees and programs that may be affected by potential changes,” Volety said in the email.

Western Carolina University

Western Carolina University hasn’t had a permanent Chief Diversity Office since 2023. A temporary employee filled the role on a contract, which ended last month. No employees have “been separated” from the university as a result of the new system policy, said spokesperson Julia Duvall.

Winston-Salem State University

Winston-Salem State has deleted its DEI webpage. Previously, the website had several pages about DEI initiatives at the university, including DEI research, training and a cultural holiday calendar.

