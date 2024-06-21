Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Pinehurst hosts the US Open and gets ready for even bigger crowds

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoMitchell Northam
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:17 PM EDT
2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
The U.S. Open trophy is displayed at the first hole at Pinehurst No. 2 on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Extra transport from RDU, big crowds over the weekend, and preparation for hosting one of the country’s biggest golf tournament in the coming years.

More than 11-million people had their televisions and streaming services set to the U.S. Open in the final moments of the golf tournament.

It’s the most viewers of a U.S. Open hosted on the East Coast in a decade. WUNC's Mitch Northam was there, and shares highlights from the festivities.

And, reporter Will Atwater shares how Pinehurst has made its course more environmentally friendly.

Guests:
-Mitch Northam, Digital Producer at North Carolina Public Radio WUNC and veteran sports reporter
-Will Atwater, staff writer with NC Health News

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His past work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and the Associated Press. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
See stories by Mitchell Northam
