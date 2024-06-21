Pinehurst hosts the US Open and gets ready for even bigger crowds
Extra transport from RDU, big crowds over the weekend, and preparation for hosting one of the country’s biggest golf tournament in the coming years.
More than 11-million people had their televisions and streaming services set to the U.S. Open in the final moments of the golf tournament.
It’s the most viewers of a U.S. Open hosted on the East Coast in a decade. WUNC's Mitch Northam was there, and shares highlights from the festivities.
And, reporter Will Atwater shares how Pinehurst has made its course more environmentally friendly.
Guests:
-Mitch Northam, Digital Producer at North Carolina Public Radio WUNC and veteran sports reporter
-Will Atwater, staff writer with NC Health News