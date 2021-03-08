-
The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday it will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36…
Charlie Sifford, the first black golfer to hold a PGA Tour card, has died at age 92. Decades after he started in golf as a caddy, he was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Katherine Perry never won a tournament when she was on scholarship for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's women's golf team. But she's made…
Pinehurst No. 2 is one of the most revered courses in the land. It was designed by Donald Ross, who called it “the fairest test of championship golf I…
Fifteen years ago, Payne Stewart won the golf tournament in Pinehurst, N.C., but died in a plane crash just four months later.
The U.S. Open begins at the Pinehurst No. 2 golf course today. WUNC’s Jeff Tiberii is covering the event.Tiberii says a recent overhaul leaves Pinehurst…
Overlooking the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2 is a statue of a man. He’s standing on one leg, a putter dangling in his left hand and a right fist extended…