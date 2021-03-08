-
The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday it will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36…
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded WUNC with an impressive six Edward R. Murrow Awards on Thursday. The Murrow Awards honor…
Pinehurst No. 2 is one of the most revered courses in the land. It was designed by Donald Ross, who called it “the fairest test of championship golf I…
Fifteen years ago, Payne Stewart won the golf tournament in Pinehurst, N.C., but died in a plane crash just four months later.
The U.S. Open begins at the Pinehurst No. 2 golf course today. WUNC’s Jeff Tiberii is covering the event.Tiberii says a recent overhaul leaves Pinehurst…
The men's U.S. Open tees off Thursday morning in Pinehurst. One hundred and fifty six golfers from around the world are competing in America's version of…
The U.S. Open is back in Pinehurst, North Carolina for the third time in the last 15 years.The first round of the tournament does not start until…
Overlooking the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2 is a statue of a man. He’s standing on one leg, a putter dangling in his left hand and a right fist extended…