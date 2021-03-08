-
Karleigh King stands on her front porch, warming up her voice while her kids are down for naptime. This is her new normal, singing hymns at home, not with…
Earlier this month, a U.S. District Court sided with church leaders — and ruled against Gov. Roy Cooper's prohibition on in-person church gatherings.…
Several sheriffs across the state signaled this week they won't enforce North Carolina's ban on church services held indoors. Meanwhile, state lawmakers…
Hundreds of people protested Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home restrictions for churches in Raleigh Thursday morning.Rev. Ron Baity, president of Return…
Whether passing the peace, the communion chalice or the collection plate, touch is central to many church congregations. But while church members are…
Is it easier to turn the other cheek while packing heat? Like the Vedas, Torah and Quran, the New Testament’s verdict on violence and self-defense is a…
Do you remember watching educational movies in elementary school? Older generations might think of the teacher setting up the 16 mm projector, while…