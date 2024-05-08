The line between free speech and 'disruption' on college campuses

From Texas, to New York City, to Chapel Hill, students protesting university and U.S. support of Israel during its ongoing military effort in Gaza are being arrested, suspended and threatened with expulsion.

School administrators have called in campus police, municipal police and the National Guard to break up encampments and protests.

At many of those schools, students want the administrations to make public the investments their hefty endowments are in.

A conversation about who decides what’s protected free speech, and what’s unacceptable disruption to campus life.

Guests:

-Sarah Brown, News Editor for the Chronicle of Higher Education

-Sarah Ludington, Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the First Amendment Clinic at Duke Law School

- Dr. Irene Mulvey, President, AAUP (American Association of University Professors)

-Nico Perrino, Executive Vice President, FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression)