A solid stock market and donations helped push university endowments to new heights last year.Across the state, universities reported good – and in many…
Duke University's endowment could take a hit if the Republican tax plan passes. The bill includes a new excise tax on universities whose endowment fund is…
Vincent Price has been on the job as Duke University’s president for a little more than a month now. The former University of Pennsylvania Provost has…
University endowments across the nation took a hit last year, and North Carolina’s universities were not spared.Among North Carolina universities, six of…
After years of rapid growth, endowments for both Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill took a hit last year.DUMAC, which manages Duke University's endowment…
College and university endowments are growing again. But as Dave DeWitt reports, the gains are not enough yet to cover losses over the last five…