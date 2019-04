Governor Roy Cooper issued his first veto of the calendar year, and a leading Republican figure announced he will walk away from his post. Becki Gray and Rob Schofield discuss the Governor's veto of a late-term abortion measure, as well as the departure of Dallas Woodhouse, during their weekly review of state politics. Other topics include two new Court of Appeal judges, and a major teacher rally in the planning stages.

