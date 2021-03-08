-
North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr joined 43 of their GOP colleagues in objecting to a Senate impeachment trial of former President…
Election Day month rolls on with a recount in the North Carolina Chief Justice Supreme Court contest. A crowded field of candidates is forming for a…
A policy proposal at the North Carolina legislature seeks to grant undocumented immigrants access to in-state tuition. In our weekly review of state…
Governor Roy Cooper issued his first veto of the calendar year, and a leading Republican figure announced he will walk away from his post. Becki Gray and…
What comes next for the North Carolina Republican Party? On Tuesday, a leading GOP figure was charged by federal prosecutors for wire fraud, aiding and…
Six proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot could impact key aspects of state government. But there is not much information available…
The North Carolina General Assembly is considering legislation to limit the Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards. Proponents say tax incentives and…
