The State of Things

Violet Bell Take Their Sound To New Depths In Debut Album

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Ross and Ruiz-Lopez headshot.
    Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez of Violet Bell.
    Courtesy of Violet Bell

When North Carolina duo Violet Bell started recording their debut album, they planned to feature band members Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez plus a drummer. But once the tape started rolling, Ross and Ruiz-Lopez realized the music warranted a bigger sound.

The finished product, “Honey In My Heart,” has that full-band depth — a contrast to the two musicians’ traditionally intimate on-tour performances. Though the pair resist being pigeon-holed by the limitations of genre, the LP features what listeners will recognize as a blend of folk, bluegrass and indie-pop. Host Anita Rao talks to Ross and Ruiz-Lopez about the process of recording the new album and about the persistence of music in their lives.

Violet Bell will release “Honey In My Heart” at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. They will also perform at the Cary Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville.

