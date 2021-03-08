-
When North Carolina duo Violet Bell started recording their debut album, they planned to feature a drummer, plus band members Lizzy Ross and Omar…
-
When North Carolina duo Violet Bell started recording their debut album, they planned to feature a drummer, plus band members Lizzy Ross and Omar…
-
Classically-trained violinist and fiddler Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw and bluegrass banjo player Hank Smith might seem like an unlikely duo. But Hank Smith grew…
-
Classically-trained violinist and fiddler Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw and bluegrass banjo player Hank Smith might seem like an unlikely duo. But Hank Smith grew…
-
North Carolina photographer Herbert Lee Waters created more than 200 films of people in communities across North and South Carolina, Virginia and…
-
North Carolina photographer Herbert Lee Waters created more than 200 films of people in communities across North and South Carolina, Virginia and…
-
Joe Thompson was a legendary fiddler, teacher and cultural icon. He passed away earlier this year after bringing new life to old-time string band music…
-
Joe Thompson was a legendary fiddler, teacher and cultural icon. He passed away earlier this year after bringing new life to old-time string band music…
-
Old Time Fiddler Joe Thompson has died at the age of 93. Thompson was one of the last of a generation of African American string band musicians in North…
-
Legendary North Carolina fiddler Joe Thompson turns 90-years-old today. He is widely recognized as being the last living link to a time when African…