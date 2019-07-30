Related Program: 
The State of Things

State Treasurer’s Health Plan Blockaded By NC Hospitals

By & 3 hours ago

Forsyth Medical Center is operated by Novant, one of the hospital systems opposing the Clear Pricing Plan
Credit David Bjorgen

State Treasurer Dale Folwell wants to move the State Health Plan to a government-priced model he calls the Clear Pricing Project. As the debate escalates, the more than 727,000 North Carolinians on the State Health Plan face uncertain healthcare coverage and costs in the new year.

Anita Rao talks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn about the treasurer’s plan to lower the State’s reimbursement expenses. Folwell’s plan would pull back the curtain on pricing information that is currently a trade secret between insurance companies and providers. Hospitals are refusing to sign onto Folwell’s plan, arguing lower disclosed reimbursement rates would hurt their ability to provide quality care. The providers’ association is lobbying for House Bill 184, a bill that temporarily maintains the current private system and requests further study. HB 184 passed the House and is now under Senate review. The debate is splitting the legislature along unfamiliar, non-party lines and Governor Cooper remains undecided as teachers, nurses, and pensioners are left in the dark.

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
State Health Plan
Dale Folwell
Health Insurance
HB 184
Treasurer
Healthcare

Related Content

'Game Of Chicken' Puts State Employees Health Care At Risk

By Jun 28, 2019
Durham Regional Hospital
Duke Medecine

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is playing a massive game of chicken with every hospital in the state and more than a few doctors and provider practices.

House Panel Oks Halting Treasurer Health Care Pricing Change

By Mar 26, 2019
UNC Carolina AirCare helicopter lands to pick up a pediatric team from UNC Hospitals. The crew will then pick up a neonatal patient from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, where the Cape Fear River flooded.
Rusty Jacobs / WUNC

Some North Carolina legislators agreed Tuesday to derail pending pricing changes for the state employee health insurance plan that hospital leaders argue won't solve the problems that State Treasurer Dale Folwell seeks to address.

How The Rising Cost Of Health Care Is Affecting The ACA in North Carolina

By & Jun 10, 2016
photo of a stethoscope
Wesley Wilson / Pexels

When the Affordable Care Act went into effect, the federal government hoped visits to the Emergency Room - some of the most expensive treatments in the industry - would decrease.

Instead, ER visits are rising. Experts blame the spike on patients who have health insurance for the first time and have yet to visit a primary care physician.