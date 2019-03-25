North Carolina Teachers' Group Plan Another May Rally

By 8 minutes ago

Delven Mearis of Durham Public Schools rallied as small crowd waited for busloads of teachers to arrive ahead of the march.
Credit Liz Schlemmer / WUNC

North Carolina's largest teacher-lobbying group will organize another march and rally this spring to seek higher school salaries and funding from the General Assembly.

North Carolina Association of Educators President Mark Jewell confirmed on Monday the group will hold a public education "Day of Action" for May 1 in Raleigh.

An estimated 19,000 people marched last May to the Legislative Building. They pressed unsuccessfully for Republican lawmakers to stop certain tax cuts that NCAE and ally Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said squeezed money from K-12 education. Jewell says NCAE efforts at the rally and in the fall helped elect favored lawmakers so the GOP no longer has veto-proof majorities.

North Carolina average teacher salaries have been ratcheting up state rankings recently, but Jewell says veteran teachers have been left behind.

Tags: 
Teacher Pay
Education Funding

Related Content

NC Superintendent Seeking 10 Percent Salary Raise For Teachers

By Jan 27, 2016
June Atkinson is the North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Jeff Tiberii

State Superintendent June Atkinson is asking lawmakers to consider a 10 percent raise for teachers across the board. Atkinson delivered her proposals to a group of lawmakers Wednesday.