NC House OKs gun permit repeal, but two Republicans voted no

The state House voted 59-48 Wednesday to allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit, but the bill could soon face a likely veto from Gov. Josh Stein.

Current law requires people to get a permit from their sheriff's office before carrying a concealed gun. Permit holders have to be at least 21, pass a background check, and take a gun safety class.

Rep. Allen Buansi, D-Orange, says the change would be dangerous, especially for law enforcement officers.

"With this bill, we will have a series of people carrying firearms who won't know the law, and who won't know how to behave or act around law enforcement," he said. "Think about that for a second."

Republicans argue the permits infringe on Second Amendment rights, and they pointed to other states that have already made the change. Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort and the House sponsor for the bill, noted that there's no permit requirements for openly carrying guns in public.

"Any 18-year-old who is not otherwise prohibited by law — meaning they're a felon or a drunkard or a drug addict — can openly carry a firearm," Kidwell said. "They can strap it on their hip and walk any place they want to that is not prohibited."

The bill would also increase payments to the families of law enforcement officers died in the line of duty, as well as create a scholarship program for their children. Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham said those provisions appear to "address the irreparable damage that will come" from the permit repeal.

"This bill is like making heroin legal and then putting money into addiction and burial," Morey said.

Two Republicans voted against the bill, which could make it difficult for the House to override a likely veto from the governor.

Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen, told reporters he was concerned about making it easier for 18-year-olds to have a gun. And Rep. Ted Davis, R-New Hanover, said his "no" vote stemmed from concerns about how the change would impact gun owners who have already provided personal information through the concealed carry permit process.

"This is not about the right to carry," Davis said. "This is about the rights of those who have followed our laws."

After the vote, House Speaker Destin Hall noted that the GOP might not be able to override a veto; veto override votes typically would require all Republicans to vote in support along with at least one Democrat.

"It seems to me that the bill is going to have a challenge if it's vetoed," Hall told reporters. "I know the bill sponsors are going to continue to try to get it done, and we'll see what happens with it. It's got a year and a half (before the two-year session ends)."

