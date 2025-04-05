Bringing The World Home To You

Raleigh protesters object to Trump administration cuts to universities and research funding

WUNC | By Rusty Jacobs
Published April 5, 2025 at 7:17 PM EDT
A sign held by Leah Fowler, who left her job as a probationary worker at the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Research and Development last week, which has a major campus in Research Triangle Park.
A sign held by Leah Fowler, who left her job as a probationary worker at the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Research and Development last week, which has a major campus in Research Triangle Park.

"We're not going to able to do the science that is detecting all of the harmful things that we want to try to remove from the environment," Fowler warned, referring how the cuts could interrupt critical studies on PFAS, so-called forever chemicals that have polluted rivers in North Carolina and other areas, as well as the effects of lead, arsenic, and microplastic contamination.
A sign at Saturday's protest in Raleigh.
A sign at Saturday's protest in Raleigh.
Protesters at a rally on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza decried what they see as the Trump Administration's attacks on scientific research, educational freedoms, and free speech.
Protesters at a rally on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza decried what they see as the Trump Administration's attacks on scientific research, educational freedoms, and free speech.
A protester at Saturday's demonstration in Raleigh against Trump Administration cuts to scientific research, university funding, and other policies seen as a threat to democracy and free speech.
A protester at Saturday's demonstration in Raleigh against Trump Administration cuts to scientific research, university funding, and other policies seen as a threat to democracy and free speech.
Susan Blount, left, and her friend, Bruce Donath, joined the hundreds of people who gathered on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza to protest funding and agency cuts proposed and executed by the Trump Administration and presidential advisor Elon Musk.
Susan Blount, left, and her friend, Bruce Donath, joined the hundreds of people who gathered on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza to protest funding and agency cuts proposed and executed by the Trump Administration and presidential advisor Elon Musk.
Madge Cohen, a former state employee and grandmother of four, said she joined Saturday's protest because she's concerned about health care, science, and the Trump Administration's cuts to federal funding for universities.
Madge Cohen, a former state employee and grandmother of four, said she joined Saturday's protest because she's concerned about health care, science, and the Trump Administration's cuts to federal funding for universities.

 "The only thing that's going to stop this," Cohen said, "is if people get up, make enough noise, and make them uncomfortable enough that they're willing to do something about it."
Protesters at Saturday's rally on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza.
Protesters at Saturday's rally on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza.
One of the signs held aloft on Saturday at the demonstration on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza, across from the North Carolina General Assembly building.
One of the signs held aloft on Saturday at the demonstration on Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza, across from the North Carolina General Assembly building.
Hundreds gathered Saturday on Raleigh Bicentennial Plaza across from the North Carolina General Assembly to protest the Trump Administration and presidential adviser Elon Musk.

Protestors objected to cuts made by the administration that fund scientific research, universities.

"We're not going to able to do the science that is detecting all of the harmful things that we want to try to remove from the environment," said Leah Fowler, who left her job as a probationary worker at the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Research and Development last week, which has a major campus in Research Triangle Park.

Fowler was specifically referring to how the cuts could interrupt critical studies on PFAS, so-called forever chemicals that have polluted rivers in North Carolina and other areas, as well as the effects of lead, arsenic, and microplastic contamination.

Fowler said she left as it became clear her position was in jeopardy after plans for major cuts to the EPA were announced by the Trump Administration. Fowler said she remains committed to the EPA's mission and is worried about the impact the proposed cuts could have.

Madge Cohen, a former state employee and grandmother of four, said she joined Saturday's protest because she's concerned about health care, science, and the Trump Administration's cuts to federal funding for universities. Cohen said she's especially concerned about what she sees as a "dismantling" of democracy by the Trump Administration and inaction by the rest of the U.S. government to do anything about it.

"The only thing that's going to stop this," Cohen said, "is if people get up, make enough noise, and make them uncomfortable enough that they're willing to do something about it."
