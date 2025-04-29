NC drops to 43rd in nation for teacher pay, falling five spots

North Carolina's ranking for average public school teacher salary dropped five places — from 38th to 43rd in the nation — in the latest annual report from the National Education Association.

The annual report from the NEA, the largest labor union for public school employees in the United States, is widely cited as a source for teacher pay comparisons across states. The rankings released this week are based on salary data comparing the fall 2023 school year to the fall 2022 year.

The average public school teacher salary for North Carolina in 2023-2024 was $58,292, which was $13,738 less than the national average of $72,030. North Carolina ranked behind all of the states it borders, and ahead of only four states in the South.

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC

North Carolina public school students deserve better, said Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

"If we have a situation where we continue to make it impossible for people to choose to stay in the profession that they love, to give those kids support, there are really significant consequences that we are living in and that are coming as a result of this," Proffitt said.

When he started his career as a teacher in 2004, Proffitt said teacher pay in North Carolina was near the national average.

"This (report) doesn't feel especially surprising," Proffitt said. "This is what we've been watching happen over the course of my entire career."

Salary averages for North Carolina in the report are based on information from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The salary calculation includes base pay from state funding as well as locally-funded supplements that vary by county, but does not include bonuses or extra pay. The salary average does not include pay at public charter schools.

"If we want for our kids to have the highest quality people in the school building with them every single day, then we need to shift our state's priorities," Proffitt added.

The North Carolina General Assembly's Senate leadership did not immediately respond to a WUNC request for comment.

NEA releases rankings for beginning teachers, support staff

In addition to rankings for average public school teacher salary, NEA also released rankings for beginning teacher pay and salaries for support staff.

This year, North Carolina ranked 39th in beginning teacher pay, with a starting salary of $42,542, about $4,000 less than the national starting average.

North Carolina also rose three places in its ranking for support staff pay, from 39th to 36th, with an average salary of $31,686. That report covers staff such as bus drivers, custodians, and teaching assistants.

NCAE argues that the salary for support staff is still below the national average of $34,954, and below the North Carolina Budget and Tax Center's recommended living income standard of $42,190 for a one-person household.

"If we're paying people who are working with kids $31,000 then we are saying that we know that we are taking the people who we trust our kids with, and we're forcing them to live below the poverty line," Proffitt said.

