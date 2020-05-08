Meet NC’s Mayors — Mitch Colvin of Fayetteville

He leads in ribbon-cuttings and celebrations of life. Mitch Colvin took over his family’s funeral home before running for office. His day-job provides insight into and practice with community building in difficult times.

He rose to prominence after speaking out against the city’s lack of investment in his neighborhood, the core of Fayetteville’s African American community along Murchison Road.

Now mayor for over two years, the intricate balancing act between his dual roles is only heightened during the pandemic. Critics leapt on the mayor for putting in place a strict curfew, which ends May 8. Meanwhile, he must comfort a grieving family that lost their young father.

Mayor Mitch Colvin joins host Frank Stasio to continue the NC Mayors series with a discussion about the role of race in public health and community leadership.