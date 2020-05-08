Related Program: 
The State of Things

Meet NC’s Mayors — Mitch Colvin of Fayetteville

By & Frank Stasio 52 minutes ago

The sixth largest city in the state, Fayetteville boasts the largest military base in the world, Fort Bragg.
Credit Steven R. Shook / Schiffer Publishing

He leads in ribbon-cuttings and celebrations of life. Mitch Colvin took over his family’s funeral home before running for office. His day-job provides insight into and practice with community building in difficult times. 

 

Mitch Colvin assumed leadership of his family's funeral home at age 21.
Credit City of Fayetteville

He rose to prominence after speaking out against the city’s lack of investment in his neighborhood, the core of Fayetteville’s African American community along Murchison Road.

Now mayor for over two years, the intricate balancing act between his dual roles is only heightened during the pandemic. Critics leapt on the mayor for putting in place a strict curfew, which ends May 8. Meanwhile, he must comfort a grieving family that lost their young father. 

Mayor Mitch Colvin joins host Frank Stasio to continue the NC Mayors series with a discussion about the role of race in public health and community leadership.

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Mitch Colvin
City of Fayetteville
Cumberland County
Murchison Road
Black Funerals
Meet NC's Mayors
NC Mayors
Sandhills
Fort Bragg
Colvin Funeral Home
Racial Divide
Public Health

Related Content

Black Funerals, COVID-19, And The Importance Of Saying Goodbye

By Apr 22, 2020
Nina Jones Mason, the manager of Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Directors in Durham, NC, seats funeral attendees with six feet distance as a precautionary measure during COVID-19.
Kate Medley / For WUNC

North Carolina's stay-at-home order includes a prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. In Durham, that restriction is no more than five people. Even though health experts say social distancing is critical in saving lives during this pandemic, it's been difficut for people not to gather at funerals.

Fayetteville Mayor: State Funding For History Center Overlooks Community Needs

By Elizabeth Friend May 2, 2019
Artist's rendering of the proposed Civil War and Reconstruction History Center planned for Fayetteville's Arsenal Park.
North Carolina Civil War and Reconstruction History Center

Advocates for a new North Carolina Civil War and Reconstruction History Center say the proposed museum will draw visitors to Fayetteville and offer online history education to schools statewide.

Cumberland County Jail Program Gives Inmates A Shot At A High School Diploma

By Elizabeth Friend Jul 25, 2016
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Inmates at the Cumberland County Detention Center can now study for a high school equivalency test while they await release or trial.

Major Tandra Adams said the program offers inmates a way to improve their lives while they're incarcerated.