City of Fayetteville

-
A street mural with an anti-racist message will make its debut in Fayetteville after council members changed their minds about what slogans should be…
-
Who polices the police? Protesters rising up against George Floyd’s death and police violence have raised this question, including in Fayetteville. The…
-
Who polices the police? Protesters rising up against George Floyd’s death and police violence have raised this question, including in Fayetteville. The…
-
He leads in ribbon-cuttings and celebrations of life. Mitch Colvin took over his family’s funeral home before running for office. His day-job provides…
-
He leads in ribbon-cuttings and celebrations of life. Mitch Colvin took over his family’s funeral home before running for office. His day-job provides…
-
The Fayetteville Public Works Commission has rolled out the first community solar project in North Carolina. The utility built a 1 MW solar farm that…
-
Organizers in Fayetteville want to transform a regional museum into a statewide history center focusing on the Civil War and Reconstruction. But critics…
-
Advocates for a new North Carolina Civil War and Reconstruction History Center say the proposed museum will draw visitors to Fayetteville and offer online…
-
Gina Hawkins made history last summer when she became the first woman and first African-American police chief of Fayetteville. She is now one of six…
-
Gina Hawkins made history last summer when she became the first woman and first African-American police chief of Fayetteville. She is now one of six…