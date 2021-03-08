Racial Divide

-
He leads in ribbon-cuttings and celebrations of life. Mitch Colvin took over his family’s funeral home before running for office. His day-job provides…
Half a century ago, the federal Fair Housing Act banned racial discrimination in lending. But today, African Americans and Latinos continue to be…
Upwardly mobile minorities enjoy improved mental health, but the daily stresses they face take a toll physically, according to new research from…
Makeba Wilbourn has been immersed in the subtleties of language since she was a child.As the daughter of a northern white mother and southern black…
When Mary D. Williams was a kid growing up in Garner, North Carolina, she often visited her grandparents in Johnston County. She remembers passing a sign…
In the 1960s, when a young woman named Violet has an accident that leaves her with a disfiguring scar, she sets off on a journey from her home in North…
