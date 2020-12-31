Related Program: 
The State of Things

Frank Stasio’s Fondest Shows: Meet Little Brother

By 2 hours ago
  • Two Black men pose for the camera together without smiling
    Phonte (left) with Big Pooh (right) of Little Brother
    Courtesy of Phonte Coleman

In 2003, Frank Stasio spent time in North Carolina guest hosting The State of Things, and one of the conversations from his early days on the show is one of his most-memorable from his 15-year tenure as host: sitting down with hip-hop group Little Brother.

At that time they had just broken through with a video on MTV and the release of their first record "The Listening." 9th Wonder, Phonte and Big Pooh were just starting out back then, and went on to have successful careers as a group and individually, including Grammy awards and nominations. "Little Brother" got back together for a surprise show in 2019, and Phonte joined host Anita Rao earlier this year to share more of that story.

