Frank Stasio’s Fondest Shows: Meet Little Brother

In 2003, Frank Stasio spent time in North Carolina guest hosting The State of Things, and one of the conversations from his early days on the show is one of his most-memorable from his 15-year tenure as host: sitting down with hip-hop group Little Brother.

Host Frank Stasio looks back at one of his favorite interviews from his time at The State of Things with this 2003 interview of Little Brother.

At that time they had just broken through with a video on MTV and the release of their first record "The Listening." 9th Wonder, Phonte and Big Pooh were just starting out back then, and went on to have successful careers as a group and individually, including Grammy awards and nominations. "Little Brother" got back together for a surprise show in 2019, and Phonte joined host Anita Rao earlier this year to share more of that story.