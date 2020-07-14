Cooper Announces NC K-12 To Reopen With Mix Of Online, In-Person Classes

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced guidelines on Tuesday that will allow North Carolina K-12 schools to reopen at reduced in-classroom capacity but give parents and school districts the choice to have classes entirely online.

The guidelines from Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services allows in-person instruction if students and teachers wear face coverings and people remain six feet apart at school. The plan also gives families the choice to opt-in for remote learning.

Today, we announce that North Carolina schools will open for both in-person and remote learning with key safety precautions to protect the health of our students, teachers, staff and families. This is the Plan B that we asked schools to prepare. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 14, 2020

Districts were previously directed to draft three plans. Plan A called for entirely in-person classes, Plan B included a hybrid of online and in-person learning and Plan C promoted fully remote instruction. Cooper decided to go with Plan B statewide, though districts could elect to implement Plan C. In many cases, students are expected to rotate between in-person and online instruction in a given week.

Cooper also announced on Tuesday he’ll extend a current order to keep the state in Phase 2 of its reopening for another three weeks.