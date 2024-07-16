Watch live: 2024 Republican National Convention updates

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week, Republicans are holding their 2024 national convention, which will culminate with party delegates formally nominating former President Donald J. Trump as their candidate for November’s presidential election.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech at the Fiserv Forum this week. The RNC comes just days after the former president was injured in an assassination attempt during one of his rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

During the first day of the Republican National Convention, Trump’s running mate was unveiled. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio is his vice presidential pick.

The convention also opened with some North Carolina flair as Lt. Gov. and GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson delivered a brief speech Monday, and North Carolina House Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Robeson, led convention goers in the Pledge of Allegiance. Later this week, fraternity members from UNC-Chapel Hill are expected to take the stage. They gained notoriety this past spring when they held up an American flag that had been taken down by pro-Palestine protestors on campus.

All week long, NPR is providing live coverage of the convention, hosted by Political Correspondent Susan Davis. Tuesday’s special coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET. You can tune in by hitting the play button at the very top of this page.

NPR will also have a streamed video simulcast of its special coverage from the convention on its final two nights, which can be viewed below:

CNN is also streaming nightly coverage from the convention. Tuesday’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched below: