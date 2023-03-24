Bringing The World Home To You

Politics

This week in NC politics: Medicaid expansion in the Old North State

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii
Published March 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
doctor-3264979_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

This week the North Carolina state legislature passed Medicaid expansion. The passage came exactly on the 13 anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act and after 39 other states passed expansion.

During this Week in State Politics, host Jeff Tiberii speaks with Rob Schofield, Director of NC Policy Watch and Clark Riemer, Chief of Staff to Rep. Jason Saine, about the politics it took to get to this point, what it will take to get expansion implemented, and what it means for North Carolina going forward.

