New NC Moms on Medicaid can now use virtual lactation services through Aeroflow Health

An Asheville-based healthcare company is partnering with NC Medicaid and UnitedHealthcare to provide new moms access to virtual lactation support services.

Aeroflow Health is a nationwide provider of products like breastfeeding pumps and diapers. Amanda Minimi, the vice president of health solution marketing and operations at Aeroflow, said the company has a special relationship with first moms.

“In western North Carolina, we have a lot of maternal care deserts,” she said. “Aeroflow Health has been in a unique position where we reach about 45% of all U.S. firsts coming through our doors, and half of which of those live in maternal care deserts.”

In North Carolina, 20% of its counties are considered maternity care deserts, according to the March of Dimes . Minimi said to help with that, the company is offering virtual lactation classes over a phone or laptop.

“So, we offer classes currently going from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.” she said. “We realize that mom is busy and may have her day to day, and just want to be able to accommodate a time that would fit her best.”

Class topics include breastfeeding, nutrition and mental health. Moms in North Carolina can start virtual classes during the prenatal period before the baby is born, and up to 12 months after the baby is born as part of its postpartum coverage.

Since the program's launch about six months ago, Aeroflow has held more than 300 virtual classes for moms on Medicaid in North Carolina, and 400,000 nationwide.