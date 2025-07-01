Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

A conversation with James Chappel, author of 'Golden Years: How Americans Invented and Reinvented Old Age'

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
James Chappel photo and book cover image
James Chappel

(This encore episode originally aired December 18, 2024)

Triangle restaurateur follows simple rule: 'respect the ingredient'

If you live in the Triangle and eat at local restaurants, you’ve likely indulged your palate at one of Giorgios Bakatsias’ cafes, bistros, or tavernas.

Giorgios’ restaurant empire dots the region’s culinary landscape, from Chapel Hill to Durham to Raleigh to Wake Forest, and in recent years even expanding out to Wilmington.

And after more than four decades in the business, the eatery entrepreneur does not seem inclined to slow his pace anytime soon. He talks with Leoneda Inge about his culinary journey from Greece to Durham.

Guest

Giorgios Bakatsias, Founder and Owner, Giorgios Hospitality Group

Giorgios Bakatsias

A conversation with James Chappel, author of 'Golden Years: How Americans Invented and Reinvented Old Age'

What’s your vision of how you’ll spend your “golden years”? While the specifics differ from person to person, there may be something distinctly American about our society’s framing of aging, how our expectations around aging have evolved, and how that vision is being reimagined in the current economic and social landscape.

From the social movements underpinning Social Security and Medicare to the hit TV show "The Golden Girls," James Chappel takes Due South on a journey through American aging, and what the future of aging in our country might look like. His new book is Golden Years: How Americans Invented and Reinvented Old Age.

Guest

James Chappel, Gilhuly Family Associate Professor of History at Duke University and author of Golden Years: How Americans Invented and Reinvented Old Age

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
