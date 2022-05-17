2022 Primary in North Carolina: Live Updates

This post will be updated frequently on May 17, 2022 with the latest information and breaking news on Election Day in North Carolina. The latest updates will be entered at the top with timestamps. Scroll down for older updates.

7:45 a.m.

Cheri Beasley is the clear front-runner in her 11-candidate primary for the Democratic Senate nomination. If she prevails in November, Beasley would be the state’s first Black senator — and just the third African American woman ever elected to the chamber.

Donald Trump's safest bet on Tuesday might be Ted Budd, who has overcome a slow start to emerge from 14 Republican primary candidates, including former Gov. Pat McCroy, as a favorite in North Carolina's Republican Senate primary.

“Trump is the most important factor,” said David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College in the state capital of Raleigh, who also noted that another conservative group, anti-tax Club for Growth Action, has paid for pro-Budd advertising. “Trump’s endorsement turned the tide for him.”

The former president’s support may also swing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s race to keep his seat from North Carolina despite recent blunders, and political novice Bo Hines’ efforts to win the House nomination for a seat representing a district covering parts of Raleigh and points south.

“Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again," former President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday. “Let's give Madison a second chance.” — The Associated Press

7:25 a.m.

It’s Primary Day in North Carolina and several major questions may receive answers.

In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, will Ted Budd defeat Pat McCrory to earn the nomination and all but end the former Governor’s political career?

Can Madison Cawthorn overcome a mountain of transgressions and a bevy of candidates or have his constituents had enough?

And in the races to replace retiring Congressmen GK Butterfield and David Price, will voters support establishment or very progressive candidates?

Nearly 600,000 people cast ballots in the early voting period, and this mid-term primary could see turnout that surpasses 20%. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Candidates finishing first in any race need 30% to avoid a run-off. Otherwise, the top candidates will move on to a late July second primary. — Jeff Tiberii, WUNC



6:30 a.m.

Today is Election Day for NC’s 2022 statewide primary! ✨ Polls are open now until 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.



