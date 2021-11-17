Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will not run in 2022

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 17, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST
G.K. Butterfield
Gerry Broome
/
AP
In this file photo, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. is seen during a voting rally for democratic candidate Kathy Manning at Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Longtime Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will not run for re-election in 2022, WUNC has confirmed.

The 74-year-old U.S. House member is in his ninth term, serving a large geographic swath of northeastern North Carolina that includes Greenville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Goldsboro and Henderson.

Since winning a special election in 2004, Butterfield has been a reliable progressive vote, supporting healthcare, environmental causes and civil rights. In his eight re-election bids he has often coasted to victory with overwhelming electoral margins.

His current district, drawn to favor a minority candidate, has been reconfigured by the Legislature and is now considered the most competitive of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats.

Butterfield is a former associate justice on the State Supreme Court and a civil rights attorney who previously served as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Butterfield is one of just five people of color to represent North Carolina in Congress since Reconstruction.

Tags

PoliticsG.K. Butterfield1st Congressional DistrictNC Congressional Delegation
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
More Stories