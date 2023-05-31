How is North Carolina's congressional delegation planning to vote on the debt deal?

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation are offering their thoughts on a debt ceiling and budget deal. The House of Representatives will vote on the measure Wednesday night.

Rep. Patrick McHenry was part of the Republican team that negotiated with White House officials. He says the deal cuts government spending, while protecting programs for veterans and the military. "We hold vets harmless. So this means that for nondefense, nonveteran spending, there is - or there are significant cuts year over year," he told NPR on Monday.

We're fighting for the American people and @HouseGOP's priorities.



It’s past time to rein in Democrat’s reckless spending and get our fiscal house in order.



That’s what @SpeakerMcCarthy sent me to do. https://t.co/lia7dcOWFT — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) May 26, 2023

Not all Republicans are on board. Charlotte congressman Dan Bishop, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, says the bill doesn’t do enough to curtail government spending. He’s called for the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for agreeing to the deal.

Completely agree, Rep. Timmons. I don’t think our constituents in the Carolinas or ANY OTHER AMERICANS are going to accept Republican votes in favor of this disastrous bill. #NoDeal https://t.co/tYE29aXSJW — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) May 31, 2023

Democratic members of North Carolina’s delegation say they support the measure. Representative Wiley Nickel of Cary says compromise is necessary for legislation to pass a divided Congress. Eastern North Carolina Democrat Don Davis says he also plans to vote in support of the agreement.

I’m encouraged to hear that the @WhiteHouse and @SpeakerMcCarthy have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a debt default.



I look forward to reviewing the final legislative text to ensure that working families and individuals in #NC13 are not left behind. — Rep. Wiley Nickel (@wileynickel) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Deborah Ross says while she supports the bipartisan agreement, she will be missing this week's vote after testing positive for COVID-19.

A controversial provision in the agreement would give congressional approval for a pipeline that would carry natural gas close to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline would stretch 303 miles from Bradshaw, West Virginia, to just outside Danville, Virginia.

Environmental advocates have long opposed the pipeline and have criticized the Biden Administration for including it in a budget deal. They say it would cut through pristine forests and potentially damage streams and rivers along the route.

Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine says he'll propose an amendment to strip the project out of the bill.

There were plans for a North Carolina extension of the pipeline, which would run through Rockingham and Alamance counties. Last year, the company behind the project said it was halting legal efforts to acquire land for the addition.