Politics

How is North Carolina's congressional delegation planning to vote on the debt deal?

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
FILE - Top Republican debt crisis mediators Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., left, and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., center, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, upper right, have a laugh as they stop for questions by reporters on progress in the talks with the Biden administration, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has blasted the tentative debt ceiling deal struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden and says he will try to stop it in the House.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
FILE - Top Republican debt crisis mediators Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., left, and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., center, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, upper right, have a laugh as they stop for questions by reporters on progress in the talks with the Biden administration, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has blasted the tentative debt ceiling deal struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden and says he will try to stop it in the House.

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation are offering their thoughts on a debt ceiling and budget deal. The House of Representatives will vote on the measure Wednesday night.

Rep. Patrick McHenry was part of the Republican team that negotiated with White House officials. He says the deal cuts government spending, while protecting programs for veterans and the military. "We hold vets harmless. So this means that for nondefense, nonveteran spending, there is - or there are significant cuts year over year," he told NPR on Monday.

Not all Republicans are on board. Charlotte congressman Dan Bishop, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, says the bill doesn’t do enough to curtail government spending. He’s called for the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for agreeing to the deal.

Democratic members of North Carolina’s delegation say they support the measure. Representative Wiley Nickel of Cary says compromise is necessary for legislation to pass a divided Congress. Eastern North Carolina Democrat Don Davis says he also plans to vote in support of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Deborah Ross says while she supports the bipartisan agreement, she will be missing this week's vote after testing positive for COVID-19.

A controversial provision in the agreement would give congressional approval for a pipeline that would carry natural gas close to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline would stretch 303 miles from Bradshaw, West Virginia, to just outside Danville, Virginia.

Environmental advocates have long opposed the pipeline and have criticized the Biden Administration for including it in a budget deal. They say it would cut through pristine forests and potentially damage streams and rivers along the route.

Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine says he'll propose an amendment to strip the project out of the bill.

There were plans for a North Carolina extension of the pipeline, which would run through Rockingham and Alamance counties. Last year, the company behind the project said it was halting legal efforts to acquire land for the addition.

Politics
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
