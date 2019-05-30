Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

LADAMA: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published May 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Don't see the video above? Click here

During the course of their performance behind the desk, the four core members of LADAMA — Lara Klaus, Daniela Serna, Mafer Bandola and Sara Lucas — had a chance to display their individual cultural and musical roots as part of an engaging and mesmerizing whole. Represented in glorious musical virtuosity are Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela, with a dash of New York City thrown in just to make it interesting.

The video starts, for example, zeroed-in on the Venezuelan bandola llanera(or an updated version of it) while another song starts with the Brazilian pandeiro.Those instruments are put to work on rhythms from each of those countries, as well as Colombia, in songs that always percolate, even at slower tempos.

The four women in LADAMA met at a music workshop. Each are also music educators and dedicated to both celebrating and expanding the idea of cultural expression, with the help of bassist Pat Swoboda.

It's the fiery "Inmigrante" that finally raised the BPM meter and got hips swaying in our corner of NPR's HQ, with its call-and-response back-and-forth and a very enthusiastic audience. The band left us after the performance to travel to Brazil and record their next album. Judging from their musical spirit on display here, it can only mean great things to come.

SET LIST

  • "Sin Ataduras"

  • "Elo"

  • "Tierra Tiembla"

  • "Inmigrante"

    • MUSICIANS

    Sara Lucas: vocals, guitar, raspa; Lara Klaus: vocals, drums, pandeiro; Daniela Serna: vocals, congas, tambor alegre; Mafer Bandola: vocals, bandola llanera; Pat Swoboda: bass

    CREDITS

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kimani Oletu, Bronson Arcuri, Beck Harlan; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: Amr Alfiky/NPR

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
