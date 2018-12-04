Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Dirty Projectors: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published December 4, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST

Sometimes the world turns obstacles into magic. When Dirty Projectors let us know they couldn't make it to the band's Tiny Desk performance until late in the day, we were sad because the clocks had recently turned back for the fall, we knew that our beautiful, natural light would be gone and it'd be dark. But with candles left over from a late-winter day performance by Rhye — and some LED panels and spots — we were set up right on time for David Longstreth to sing these words: "The sky has darkened, earth turned to hell / Some said a light got shined where darkness dwelt / So I won't cry or collapse, overwhelmed / Time like a song just might rhyme with itself." That song, "Right Now," and the other two tracks from Dirty Projectors' brilliant 2018 release Lamp Lit Prose,felt more poignant than ever.

Dirty Projectors' eighth album is often loving and forgiving. It's full of the quirks of production and rhythm and rhyme that had me fall for their music when I first heard it about a dozen years ago. What's wonderful about this Tiny Desk Concert is watching these talented people arrange this complicated music without amplification and seeing the joy on their face when it all worked out. Obstacles into magic indeed.

Set List

  • "That's a Lifestyle"

  • "Right Now"

  • "What Is The Time?"

    • Band Members

    David Longstreth (vocals, guitar), Felicia Douglass (vocals, percussion, keys), Kristin Slipp (vocals, Rhodes, Wurlitzer), Maia Friedman (vocals, guitar), Nat Baldwin (bass), Mike Johnson (drums)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin;Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kaylee Domzalski, Maia Stern, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: Brie Martin; Photo: Cameron Pollack/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
    More Stories