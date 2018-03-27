Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Sacramento Residents Voice Their Anger Over Recent Police Shooting

By Richard Gonzales
Published March 27, 2018 at 8:57 PM EDT
Protesters stand outside of council chambers during a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on Tuesday in Sacramento, Calif. Hundreds packed a special city council at Sacramento City Hall to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police.
Protesters stand outside of council chambers during a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on Tuesday in Sacramento, Calif. Hundreds packed a special city council at Sacramento City Hall to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police.

Updated at 10: 20 p.m. ET

A special meeting of the Sacramento City Council called to hear local community reaction to the police slaying of 22-year-old Stephon Clark was disrupted by shouting demonstrators almost as soon as the meeting convened.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg recessed the meeting for 15 minutes to restore order and then the forum continued.

A photo of Stephon Clark taken earlier this month and provided by his family.
/ AP
/
A photo of Stephon Clark taken earlier this month and provided by his family.

Steinberg began the meeting by telling residents that the entire City Council joined them in their grieving and that "in the days and months ahead, you will be heard and we will be listening."

Council member Larry Carr had just begun his remarks when some members of the audience began chanting "Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark!"

Clark's brother, Stevante Clark rushed to the front of the room and chanted his brother's name before launching into an expletive-laden speech denouncing gangs, poverty and high rents in Sacramento.

When Clark refused to keep quiet, Mayor Steinberg recessed the meeting.

When the meeting resumed, many of the protesters had left the council chambers and could be heard from inside still chanting Stephon Clark's name.

Pastor Efrem Smith urged the council to find ways to bring the city together "and not deeper into a divide." He also lamented the fact that Clark was unarmed and carried only his cellphone when he was killed by Sacramento police, one of whom yelled "gun, gun, gun" before fatally shooting him in his grandmother's backyard.

"I grew up in a city, in a neighborhood where grandma's backyard was a sacred place. I could play in grandma's backyard. I could learn in grandma's backyard. Sometimes I got a switch in my grandma's backyard," said Smith.

"But I never, ever thought I would die in my grandma's back yard," he added to a resounding applause.

Another resident, Barry Axias, told the council that "Sacramento is just like Ferguson," a reference to the August 2014 killing of Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo.

Axias then asked the audience to stand, take out their cellphones and point them at the sitting council members.

"Now does this look like a gun?! Does this look like a gun?!" he demanded.

The Sacramento community forum is scheduled to continue until 11 p.m. PT and will reconvene Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, if necessary, to hear from any resident who wants to speak.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: March 28, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
An earlier version of this post incorrectly noted that Stephon Clark was killed by two white police officers. The Sacramento Bee identified one of the officers as black.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPRNPR News
Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
See stories by Richard Gonzales
More Stories