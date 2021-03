Top Stories: Clinton Wins Puerto Rico; Tropical Storm Heads For Florida

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tropical Storm Colin Expected To Hit Northwest Florida Monday.

-- Clinton Wins Puerto Rico Primary, Now Just Shy Of Clinching Nomination.

-- Jordan Says Terrorist Attack Kills 5 At Refugee Camp Near Its Capital.

U.S., China Holding Annual Diplomatic Conference In Beijing. (VOA)

Heat Wave Scorching The West. (AccuWeather)

Relief Group Says ISIS Is Shooting Civilians Fleeing Fallujah. (AP)

Peruvian Presidential Vote Too Close To Call. (Bloomberg)

Oregon Evacuees Can Return Home Following Train Derailment. (Oregonian)

Miss District Of Columbia Wins Miss USA Contest. (USA Today)

Today Is The Start Of Ramadan, The Islamic Holy Month. (New York Times)

