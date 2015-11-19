Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Nationals' Bryce Harper Wins NL MVP Unanimously; Jays' Josh Donaldson Wins For AL

By Laura Wagner
Published November 19, 2015 at 7:29 PM EST
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper during a September game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Harper is the youngest player ever to win the MVP by unanimous vote.
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper during a September game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Harper is the youngest player ever to win the MVP by unanimous vote.

The Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper has won the National League Most Valuable Player award by a unanimous vote. Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays has won the American League MVP.

Harper, who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was 16 and won Rookie of the Year three years ago, garnered all 30 MVP votes. Though the Nationals didn't make the postseason, Harper hit 42 home runs, recorded 99 RBIs and batted .330. The right fielder, now 23, is just the seventh player ever to win the National League MVP unanimously and the fourth-youngest MVP winner in the history of both leagues. He's also the youngest ever to win unanimously.

Traded from the Oakland A's to the Blue Jays, the 29-year-old Donaldson helped his team win the American League East. He hit 41 homers, drove in 123 runs and batted .297. The third baseman also led the league in runs scored with 122. Donaldson received 23 first-place votes and the Angels' Mike Trout reeled in the other seven.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson celebrates his two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series on Oct. 19 in Toronto.
Paul Sancya / AP
/
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson celebrates his two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series on Oct. 19 in Toronto.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Laura Wagner
See stories by Laura Wagner