Nationals' Bryce Harper Wins NL MVP Unanimously; Jays' Josh Donaldson Wins For AL

The Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper has won the National League Most Valuable Player award by a unanimous vote. Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays has won the American League MVP.

Harper, who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was 16 and won Rookie of the Year three years ago, garnered all 30 MVP votes. Though the Nationals didn't make the postseason, Harper hit 42 home runs, recorded 99 RBIs and batted .330. The right fielder, now 23, is just the seventh player ever to win the National League MVP unanimously and the fourth-youngest MVP winner in the history of both leagues. He's also the youngest ever to win unanimously.

Traded from the Oakland A's to the Blue Jays, the 29-year-old Donaldson helped his team win the American League East. He hit 41 homers, drove in 123 runs and batted .297. The third baseman also led the league in runs scored with 122. Donaldson received 23 first-place votes and the Angels' Mike Trout reeled in the other seven.

