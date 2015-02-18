Bringing The World Home To You

Beagle Miss P Is Named Westminster Dog Show's Best

By Christopher Dean Hopkins
Published February 18, 2015 at 1:10 AM EST
The divine Miss P, a 15-inch beagle, took best in show honors at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday in New York.
The first beagle to win top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show was Uno in 2008. His grandniece Miss P followed in his pawprints Tuesday night.

The first beagle to win top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show was Uno in 2008. His grandniece Miss P followed in his pawprints Tuesday night.

Following her "best in show" triumph, the 4-year-old, British Columbian canine will have a full day today, The Associated Press reports, including "appearances on morning TV shows, a meeting with Donald Trump, lunch at prominent Manhattan restaurant Sardi's and a walk-on part in the Broadway hit musical 'Kinky Boots.' "

Photos: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Matisse, a Portuguese water dog related to White House resident Sunny, fell just short, making the seven-dog final round.

Here's more on Miss P from USA Today:

"Owned by Eddie Dziuk and Lori and Kaitlyn Crandlemire of Enderby, Miss P is formally known as Ch Tashtins Lookin For Trouble. This week marked her second showing at Westminster. ... The Crandlemires plan to retire Miss P from competition after her big win Tuesday."

Christopher Dean Hopkins
