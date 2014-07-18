Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Israeli Military In Gaza; Ukraine Plane Crash Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published July 18, 2014 at 6:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israeli Ground Operation In Gaza Continues.

-- Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 Crash: What We Know.

And here are more early headlines:

Super Typhoon May Strengthen Before Hitting China, Vietnam. (AccuWeather)

Western Wildfires Char More Land, Force More Evacuations. (Wall Street Journal)

Possible Truce Between Rival Militias At Libya's Biggest Airport. (Reuters)

Puerto Rico Declares Epidemic Over Mosquito Borne Virus. (AP)

24-Car Pileup On Washington State Freeway Injures Several. (Spokesman Review)

Strike Avoided In New York Commuter Rail Dispute. (New York Times)

North Korea May Boycott Asian Games Over Number Of Athletes. (VOA)

Man Uses Homemade Blowtorch To Kill Spider; Nearly Burns Down House. (Seattle Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
