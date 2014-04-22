Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Korean Ferry Sinking; How That Stowaway Survived

By Korva Coleman
Published April 22, 2014 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wheel Well Stowaway Was 'Runaway Kid With A Bad Idea'.

-- As Korean Ferry Sank, Some Crew Members Fought To Save Lives.

And here are more early headlines:

Biden Demands That Russia De-Escalate Ukrainian Tension. (Washington Post)

U.S. Indicates Syria May Have Used Chemicals Against Civilians This Month. (CNN)

Tropical Cyclone Cuts Short Aerial Search For Missing Jet. (VOA)

Okla. Court Stays Executions Over Source Of Lethal Injections. (Time)

Nepal Studying Sherpas' Demands Over Everest Dangers. (Himalayan Times)

California Utility Pleads Not Guilty To Deadly Gas Blast. (SF Gate)

Manchester United Fires Manager After Worst Season In Years. (Telegraph)

Three Armstrong Allies Get Long Bans From Cycling. (Reuters)

Watch The Lyrid Meteor Shower. (Space.com)

