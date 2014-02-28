Bringing The World Home To You

Doodles: The Lighter Side Of Presidential History

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 28, 2014 at 4:24 PM EST

We've covered the serious news about the thousands of documents released by the Clinton Library Friday morning.

On the lighter side, one thing that struck us — and others — is that Jeff Shesol, a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, spent some of his time at meetings doodling.

We've scoured hundreds of pages of documents and tried to capture a few of his gems. One — a carrot — was drawn during a meeting about the Clinton administration's discussion on technology literacy:

Shesol drew a leek during a meeting about an assault weapons ban:

Shesol joked on Twitter that "historians & therapists will grapple with the question of why I drew a leek during a WH meeting about the assault weapons ban"

In another Tweet, he wondered: "Important" doodles? Or evidence that my retirement as a cartoonist in 1998 did not come soon enough?"

We'll leave you with a few more doodles. If you click on any of the images, it'll take you to the corresponding document.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

