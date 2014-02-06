Bringing The World Home To You

TSA Temporarily Bans Liquids, Gels On Flights To And From Russia

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 6, 2014 at 6:53 PM EST

The Transportation Security Administration is temporarily banning liquids, gels and aerosols from the carry-on luggage of U.S. travelers headed to or traveling from Russia.

NPR's Brian Naylor reports that this follows Wednesday's warning from U.S. officials about increased security concerns as the Sochi Winter Olympics get underway.

Brian filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"The new restrictions, which do not apply to checked bags, follow an earlier warning that toothpaste tubes could be used to carry explosives onboard planes headed to Russia.

"In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. security posture will continue to respond and appropriately adapt to protect the American people from an ever evolving threat picture.

"Delta is the only U.S. carrier with direct flights to Russia. It is telling passengers they must personally check in with their airline representatives at the airport on those flights, and that online mobile and kiosk check-in will not be available."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

