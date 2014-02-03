WATCH: A Toddler Moved To Tears By Pop Song

It's sweet, but it's also a little bit sad.

Gawker points us to this bit of human emotion making the rounds on the Internet today:

If you, like us, don't recognize the song, it's Say Something sung by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera. If we were asked to decipher the somewhat cryptic lyrics, we'd say this is a song about lovers finally letting go of something that was once really good.

In any case, the toddler's dad says on YouTube that this captures the first moment his 4-year-old son has been "moved" by a piece of music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.