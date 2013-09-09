Football Fan Dies At Candlestick Park

An unidentified man fell to his death Sunday during the San Francisco 49ers' home opener at Candlestick Park.

He reportedly fell from the Jamestown walkway, which goes around the outside of the San Francisco area stadium.

Witnesses say the man appeared to be intoxicated.

According to The Associated Press, "police spokesman Gordon Shyy said off-duty medics and police officers gave the man first aid until an ambulance arrived, but he was declared dead from his injuries. Authorities said he appeared to be in his 30s, and his name has not been released."

The AP adds that team spokesman Bob Lange said in a statement: "We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time."

Next season, the opener will be played at the team's new $1.2 billion stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Candlestick Park will be replaced by a shopping mall.

The death at Candlestick happened on the same day a railing collapsed at the Colts' game in Indianapolis. Two fans were hurt at Lucas Oil Stadium, but they escaped serious injury.

