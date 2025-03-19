Bringing The World Home To You

A simple way to protect migrating birds: Turn lights off at night

WUNC | By Max Tendler
Published March 19, 2025 at 1:56 PM EDT
A hand holds a deceased yellow bird in front of a bird-identification book's page that has images of birds on it. Window-collision monitor Stephen Maciejewski holds a deceased yellow-bellied sapsucker at Arch Street Presbyterian Church in downtown Philadelphia.
Luke Franke
/
Audubon
Yellow-bellied sapsucker killed in building collision.

Audubon North Carolina is asking North Carolinians to turn non-essential lights off at night from March 15 to May 30 to protect migrating birds.

The plea follows a study last year that estimated more than 1 billion birds are killed in collisions with buildings in the U.S. annually. It cites artificial lights at night and reflective windows as causes, since they confuse birds that use the light from stars to migrate.

Birds like warblers, which are small, colorful songbirds, make "epic journeys" from Central America to the U.S., said Ben Graham, Audubon N.C.'s engagement director. Nighttime travel lets them cool off and avoid predators, but city lights "act as a tractor beam and will draw birds in and disorient (them)."

If turning off lights is not possible, covering them with a curtain or blinds will suffice, Audubon N.C. said. If you have any upward-facing lights outside, redirecting them downward can help prevent bird disorientation, too.

New York City's Tribute in Light, an annual commemoration of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, shows the difference it can make. By periodically turning off their searchlights, thousands of birds trapped by the beams are able to fly free.

Two maps of New York covered in colorful pixels representing 0.2 kilometers each all under the heading "September 11, 2015." The left map, under the subheading "10:12PM," depicts when the searchlights are turned off. It reads "500 birds within 0.5 kilometers." The right map, under the subheading "10:32PM," depicts when the searchlights are turned on. It reads "15,700 birds within 0.5 kilometers." The left map is mostly blue with some green pixels, while the right map has a large red dot in the center with a yellow ring around it, signifying high bird activity.
Cornell Lab of Ornithology
Thousands of disoriented birds become trapped in Tribute in Light's searchlights every year.

Installing bird-friendly window treatments can also help, especially for large, glass-walled buildings. One Chicago convention center that applied the treatments decreased the number of birds it killed in annual fall migrations from 1,280 to just 18.

Audubon N.C. asks concerned North Carolinians to spread the word to "neighbors, employer, or local government" to participate in the Lights Out movement. The group points to eight municipalities and counties that have passed some kind of lights out policy as examples: Asheville, Greensboro, Matthews, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Cary, Durham, and Cumberland County.

While many of the factors harming birds today are indirect, like global climate change, Graham said turning the lights off is an easy way to make a big difference.

"It's not just simple, but tangible," he said.
News ScienceBirdsMigratory BirdsLightingAudubon North CarolinaYouth Reporting Internships
Max Tendler
Max Tendler is from Durham, North Carolina, and is attending Duke University as a Freshman majoring in English and minoring in Journalism and Creative Writing. She loves public speaking, playing Dungeons and Dragons, and reading The Power Broker, by Robert Caro. Max was previously Editor-in-Chief of her high school newspaper, and she applied for the Youth Reporting Institute to improve her story-crafting skills and serve her community with the most effective and compelling journalism possible.
