Migration growth has surged in North Carolina, and part of that is because of the Triangle

North Carolina has seen an increase in its total population in part due to what’s happening in the Triangle.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports migration growth of Durham, Wake and Orange Counties account for more than 15% of the state’s total migration since 2020.

Natural change is also part of the reason the state’s population increased, according to Carolina Demography Director Nathan Dollar.

“Of that change in Wake County, certainly the largest county in the Triangle, about 25% of that was due to natural change, or more births than deaths,” he said. “Which means that 75% was due to net migration, or more people moving in and moving out.”

Meanwhile, Dollar said two reasons people are moving to North Carolina are the cost of living and job opportunities.

From 2020 to 2024, the total population in North Carolina grew by more than 573,000 people.

