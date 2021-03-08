-
On a crisp fall morning, Skip Gibbs of the group Other America Movement is alone, listening to Thelonious Monk, and tending to the garden."In these little…
High school basketball season is beginning with a mask mandate.Games don't tip off until January, but tryouts start this week. And the North Carolina High…
Darrell Kersey’s family knew something was wrong.When he called his wife from the Durham County Jail this past summer, he said he had a sore throat and…
North Carolina is a hotspot in the nation’s eviction crisis. As of 2016, the state’s rate of evictions and eviction filings were nearly double national…
The state Department of Public Instruction released a shortlist of six low-performing public schools last week that are candidates for its Innovative…
A crowd of people gathered in downtown Durham late Monday to witness the toppling of a long-time Confederate monument. On Twitter, Gov. Roy Cooper called…
End of the year and New Year holiday events were popular across the Triangle in recent weeks, but one of the biggest parties was the senior holiday party…
The head of the Research Triangle Foundation announced Thursday they’ve raised enough money to move forward with a major, more urban redevelopment project…