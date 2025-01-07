Wake County’s commission chair resigns for Helene-related role in the Governor’s office

Matt Calabria will now serve as the director of the Governor's Recovery Office for western North Carolina , also known as GROW N.C.

Governor Josh Stein announced Calabria’s new role Tuesday. He was a Wake County commissioner for a decade and was elected as the board's chair last month. During his last commissioner's meeting this week, Calabria reflected on his tenure.

“I'm really in awe of what we have been able to do as a county in the 10 years, now that I've been on the board,” he told commissioners Monday. “Whether it's providing transportation options for folks in every city, in every town in Wake County, (or) during COVID, maintaining the lowest per capita fatality rate of any large county in the entire country.”